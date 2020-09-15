“I Don’t Know Hindi, Go Ahead”, Actor Prakash Raj & Others Protest Against Hindi Imposition Receiving Online Support

There’s a very thin line between acquiring uniformity within a country and imposing uninvited norms in the name of nationalistic virtues.

This ideology seems to be the inspiration when southern states of India take a stand against Hindi being taken forward and glorified as India’s unifying thread of a language.

Every year on the 14th of September, India celebrates the existence of Hindi and patriotic beliefs associated with it under the name of ‘Hindi Diwas’.

View photos

The Criticism

It was this year’s ‘Hindi Diwas’ when Prakash Raj, who is widely known and appreciated actor of the south Indian film industry, and Hindi-language films too, along with several other south Indian film industry actors like Daali Dhananjaya, Chetan Kumar, etc. took to Twitter to show their criticism of the day.

Prakash Raj posted his photo on Twitter in which he was seen donning a t-shirt with a quote printed in Kannada- ‘Hindi Gothilla’ which meant ‘I don’t know Hindi’.

View photos

Similarly, Actor Daali Dhananjaya also tweeted in Kannada which meant ‘My country is India, My Root Kannada. I respect all languages but I love my language more. No imposition’.

View photos

View photos

The kind of hashtags the actors used in their posts implied to the unwelcomed imposition of Hindi that they felt to be happening in the country.

Long-Running Opposition to Hindi

In India, the Constitution, the supreme law of India, itself does not consider Hindi as the national language, despite it being the most widely spoken language of the country. It is just an official language.

Still, the kind of stature that is served to Hindi by the government is not acceptable to the natives of southern states of India where people have a stronger hold on and connection with the regional languages than Hindi.

View photos

Recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced a three-language formula which drew a lot of flak from regional political parties of Tamil Nadu like AIADMK and DMK as they don’t want to do away with their dual-language policy which makes use of Tamil and English only.

Story continues