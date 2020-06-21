‘Don’t Emotionally Manipulate’: Kamal Haasan to Centre on Ladakh

Taking a dig at the central government, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan alerted Prime Minister Narendra Modi against trying to “emotionally manipulate people” over the violent face-off between the troops of India and China that took place in Galwan Valley on 15 June, NDTV reported.

Kamal Haasan also commented on the Prime Minister Office’s statement that those who were questioning Modi’s remarks at Friday’s all-party-meeting, were attempting to “give mischievous interpretation".

“The mischief lies in continuing to emotionally manipulate people with such statements. I sincerely request the prime minister and his supporters to stop doing that,” the politician wrote, mentioned the NDTV report.

"Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. The right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth," he added.

He further acknowledged that certain information may be classified but urged the government to have “some transparency and accountability for a change.”

A day after PM Modi said there were no foreign incursions into India, his office has clarified that his "observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".

After an all-party meet held on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, PM Modi had indicated that China did not cross the border or take over any Indian post.

His remarks at the meeting had drawn a sharp reaction from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that he has “surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.”

(With inputs from NDTV)

Also Read: Position on Galwan Valley Been ‘Historically Clear’: MEA to China

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.