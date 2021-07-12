Dominica HC grants interim bail to Mehul Choksi on medical grounds

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

Roseau [Dominica], July 12 (ANI): The Dominica High Court on Monday granted interim bail to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on medical grounds.

The court granted bail to Choksi to travel to Antigua and Barbuda and noted that bail was being granted to him strictly for medical treatment in Antigua.

The court has asked him to deposit 10,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC) as security.

Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said interim bail has been granted till "he is certified fit to travel" and after that, he has to come back to Dominica.

"Dominica courts has finally upheld the rule of law and rights of a human to be treated in the medical facilities of his choice," he said.

Aggarwal said proceedings concerning illegal entry and judicial review have been adjourned.

Choksi had moved the bail petition citing grounds of neurological issues and said its treatment is not available in Dominica.

Choksi had also approached the High Court of Dominica seeking judicial review, claiming abuse of process in respect of illegal entry prosecution proceedings against him.

Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court.

This was his second bail petition in the high court as his earlier bail application was rejected.

Dominica High Court had earlier denied him bail saying he had no ties to Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond.

Dominica High Court had also pointed out how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a fixed address. The court also noted that his trial has not started yet.

The court also highlighted that Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). (ANI)