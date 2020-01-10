We dominated the series: Shikhar Dhawan after victory over Sri Lanka
After winning the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they dominated the series while experimenting with different players and batting order. "We dominated the series and if I talk about myself, I had a challenge that I am coming back after an injury and I have to perform. Everyone has different challenges. A lot of players coming in, they have their own challenges," Dhawan said in the post-match press conference.