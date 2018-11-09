Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 1.55% in October: SIAM

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Sale of passenger vehicles in the domestic market rose by 1.55 per cent on a year-on-year basis in October to 284,224 units, according to data released on Friday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in October 2017 stood at 279,877 units, the data said.

Among the sub-segments of passenger vehicles, sale of passenger cars in the domestic market during the month was 185,400 units, 0.38 per cent higher than 184,706 units sold in the year ago period.

Further, the number of utility vehicles sold in India rose by 3.90 per cent to 82,414 units in October 2018 while 16,410 vans were sold last month, up from 15,848 in October 2017.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales rose 24.82 per cent to 87,147 units last month, the SIAM data showed.

--IANS

rrb/mr