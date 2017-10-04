Domestic golfers to test skill in Indonesian Masters

Jakarta, Oct 4 (IANS) Indonesian golfers will take the Indonesian Masters 2017 as a barometer to measure their skill as part of their preparations for the 18th Asian Games next year, an official said here on Wednesday.

The international golf tournament will be played in Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia's capital from December 14 to 17, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are proud to be able to participate in this event. We expect support to be given from all sponsors to help the preparation of Indonesian golfers who will use this international sport event as a barometer to test their skill and capability for competing in the Asian Games," said Randi Anto, managing director of BRI bank, one of the main sponsors of the event.

The tournament offers $750,000 in prize money, according to him.

The 18th Asian Games will be held in Indonesia's capital and Palembang city in the country's South Sumatra province from August 18 to September 2 next year.

--IANS

