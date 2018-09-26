Domestic cars to be equipped with pedestrian safety features from next month: Official

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Domestic passenger cars will be equipped with pedestrian safety features from next month, official said on Wednesday.

"Features such as anti-lock braking have already been mandatory in two wheelers and by next month (October 2018) all new cars will have pedestrian safety feature including new design of the bonnet to reduce impact on pedestrians during accidents," said Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a statement.

He was speaking at the UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme's first ever World Congress in New Delhi.

"India does not have a Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) but we are implementing all safety features in our vehicles with active support of vehicle manufacturers," Damle said.

"Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) will be incorporated in new vehicles. ABS and automatic headlights for two wheelers has already been mandated."

According to Damle, the real challenge is to bring in maximum safety at affordable costs.

The UK-based charity in partnership with Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) launched the "stop The crash" campaign in India as it accounts for maximum road accident fatalities in the world.

--IANS

rv-ravi/prs