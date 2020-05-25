Domestic Air Travel Resumed in India; 532 flights Carrying 39,231 Passengers Operated on Monday, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, May 25: Domestic flight operations have resumed in India on Monday. On the first day of the resumption of air travel in the country, a total of 532 flights were operated. In these flights, 39,231 travelled to their destinations. Expressing happiness over the resumption of flight services after two months. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that action has returned to Indian skies. Flight operations in Andhra Pradesh will resume on Tuesday. 5-Year-Old Boy Travels Alone on Flight From Delhi to Bengaluru, Meets Mother After 3 Months; See Pics.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs DVE With Match Time in India

Puri tweeted, “From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights & 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.” Flight operations from Kolkata will resume from May 28 as the West Bengal government is involved in restoration work after Amphan Cyclone. The airport will handle 20 flights per day from Friday onwards. Domestic Flights in India Resume Today After Two-Months Hiatus Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Long Queues Seen at Airports, View Pics.

Tweet by Hardeep Singh Puri:

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic and Astrology Predictions: An Astrologer’s Take on Coronavirus Outbreak Including Improvement of Situation From April 2021 Onwards!

From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights &

39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.@MoCA_GoI @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020





Domestic flight services resumed on Monday across most states in the country, although with limited operations. The resumption, however, did face initial hiccups as passengers were seen harried at the national capital's IGI Airport as over 80 domestic flights were cancelled to and from Delhi were cancelled due to restrictions by states. Passengers in Mumbai and Bengaluru also complained about cancellations.

The first flight out of Delhi since lockdown was to Pune. It flew out at 4:45 am. The second flight was from Mumbai to Patna that departed at 6.45 am. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the COVID-19 spread.