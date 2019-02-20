Domestic air passenger traffic up 9% in January

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) India's domestic air passenger traffic increased 9.10 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2019, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last month passenger traffic grew to 1.25 crore from 1.14 crore in January 2018.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines in January 2019 were 125.08 lakh against 114.65 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering a growth of 9.10 per cent," the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

