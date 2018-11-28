'Dolly Ki Doli' actor turns producer

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Paras Saluja, who featured in Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Dolly Ki Doli", will turn producer with the upcoming movie "Life Behind Bars".

"'Life Behind Bars' will show how the experience of going behind bars changes a person. The movie has a fresh content. Viewers will enjoy watching it," Paras said in a statement.

Paras will also play the lead role.

"The movie will be directed by Ajoy Raman. It will release in April next year under my production house - Icarus Tourism And Media Services Pvt Ltd," he said.

He plans to send the movie to film festivals first and then release it in theatres across India and China.

