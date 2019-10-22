Dollar5 trillion economy goal can't be achieved without UP crossing Dollar1 trillion mark: 15th Finance Commission Chairman

NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission of India, in a meeting in Lucknow stated that India cannot become Dollar5 trillion economy until UP reaches Dollar1 trillion mark. "If the goal of PM Modi is to make India a Dollar5 trillion economy, then it's important that UP becomes a Dollar1 trillion economy. Until and unless UP becomes a Dollar1 trillion economy, India cannot become a Dollar5 trillion economy," said NK Singh. 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman NK Singh held meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 22.