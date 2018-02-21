Doklam Standoff: Everything is fine, nothing to worry, assures General Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday stated that everything is fine and there is nothing to worry about the tension in the Doklam region in between India and China. Last year, a face-off situation had erupted in the Doklam region between Indian and Chinese troops, that was later resolved following diplomatic discussions between both nations. Earlier, General Bipin Rawat had said that the infrastructure development by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Doklam Plateau is temporary in nature. The face-off, which lasted for around three months, was called off after both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel. The Doklam stand-off came to an end after the two sides agreed to withdraw their respective troops from the region and the Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's corridor. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.