New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said Doklam is "not a serious issue".

Speaking at an event at the Editors Guild, Dalai Lama said the Doklam issue "is just a matter of Beijing using some harsh words and media hype".

Tensions between India and China have escalated over the standoff between their troops in Doklam in Sikkim sector

