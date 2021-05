DOJ: Alabama Prisons Remain Deadly, Homicides Increasing

MONTGOMERY, Ala,: Alabama prisons remain deadly and dangerous two years after federal officials warned the state of unconstitutional conditions, the U.S. Department of Justice said, noting that inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased from already high levels.

Failed negotiations make it clear that Alabama will not voluntarily bring prisons into compliance and judicial intervention is needed, the Justice Department wrote Wednesday in an amended complaint in its ongoing lawsuit against the state.

The Justice Department sued Alabama in December after issuing findings in 2019 and 2020 warning that conditions in state lockups are so poor that they violate the U.S. Constitution.

Since the United States notified the State of its findings, Alabamas Prisons for Men have remained extremely overcrowded, prisoner-on-prisoner homicides have increased, prisoner-on-prisoner violence including sexual abuse has continued unabated, the physical facilities have remained inadequate, use of excessive force by security staff has remained common, and staffing rates have remained critically and dangerously low,” the amended complaint signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland stated.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The state has previously said the Justice Department lawsuit failed to recognize the state’s progress.

The lawsuit contends Alabama is violating the constitutional rights of prisoners, including the ban on cruel and unusual punishment, by failing to prevent excessive levels of prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse, failing to protect prisoners from the use of excessive force by security staff and failing to provide safe conditions of confinement.

The state has acknowledged problems but denied that conditions are unconstitutional.

The Justice Department said the homicide rate in Alabamas prisons for men in 2018 was more than seven times the national average for prisons and in fiscal year 2020 at least 16 prisoners were killed by other prisoners, according to available state data. Federal officials also said the prison system is not accurately reporting prison deaths.

Story continues

The Justice Department said a prisoner at Kilby Correctional Facility died from multiple stab wounds to his head, abdomen, back, and arm, but the state classified the prisoners death as natural. A 2017 autopsy revealed a prisoner at Elmore Correctional Facility died from blunt force trauma to the head. ADOC classified the death as natural.

The filing listed a litany of incidents that federal officials said demonstrate a pervasive pattern of life-threatening violence. Those included that:

A prisoner at Easterling Correctional Facility in February was stabbed multiple times by two other prisoners in the head, neck, and shoulders and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

A prisoner at Easterling in August was seriously burned after another prisoner microwaved a mixture of baby oil, shaving powder and coffee granules and poured it on the victims face and body while he was sleeping.

A 23-year-old prisoner was stabbed to death by another prisoner at Fountain Correctional Facility a day before he was scheduled to be released. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that was one of three inmate deaths in a single week from suspected inmate-on-inmate assaults.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here