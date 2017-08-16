Doing some stunts in 'Annabelle...' was cool: Bateman

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Child artiste Talitha Bateman, who plays one of the orphans in forthcoming film "Annabelle: Creation", says she did some of the stunts on her own and had fun while shooting them.

"They had a stunt woman, but the film has many scenes where I'm actually doing the stunts, which was really cool," Bateman said in a statement.

The 15-year-old also confessed that she was surprised when she got the script of "Annabelle: Creation", releasing in India on Friday.

"I was a little surprised by the script, because I assumed this would be a sequel to Annabelle, but it's a prequel. Learning that this was set in the 1950s and discovering what our characters go through was really crazy. It's a brilliant script. I really loved it," she added.

"Annabelle: Creation" is the fourth film in "The Conjuring" film series. It is a follow up of 2014 film "Annabelle" -- based on a haunted doll. Warner Bros Pictures is releasing the film pan India in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

After being part of the film about a demonic doll, Bateman says she look at dolls differently.

"I would never get a doll now," she said.

The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.

