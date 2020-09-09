Does Trump Really Love 'Indians' or Are Desi Voters Just Props for Re-election?

"Indian people" are Donald Trump's friends and supporters. This is a statement the US President has often made, accompanied by continued assurances of his "good" relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since his Democratic opponent Joe Biden chose Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential nominee. Trump even participated in a rare naturalisation ceremony two weeks ago, where five immigrants, including a software developer from India, were sworn in as American citizens.

However, since the pandemic began, Trump's immigration policies have moved in a direction parallel to his statements. In June, the US President instructed his administration to "reform" the H-1B visa system and shift towards merit-based immigration, a move which could prove to be a major setback to many Indian professionals. Just a day ago, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a new H-1B visa regulation to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for final review. As the restrictive regulation moves forward, here's Trump's balance sheet vis a vis a populace he has been claiming the friendship of, ahead of the November US Presidential Elections.

Trump's 'Buy American' and 'Hire American'

While campaigning for the US Presidency in 2016, Trump laid focus on making 'America First' in his list of priorities. After winning, his administration passed an executive order on what Trump said were two simple rules - 'Buy American' and 'Hire American'. The order promised to "promote the proper functioning of the H-1B visa program" and reform the system so the "most-skilled" were awarded the visas.

After the order, the Economic Times reported how Indian IT services companies working at client and third-party sites in the US faced increased scrutiny by the US government. At that time, Nasscom raised caution against such probes after top Indian IT services companies reported such instances to the body. The head of global trade development at Nasscom, Shivendra Singh, said that an increasing trend of adjudications, documentation and request for evidence was being witnessed amid the issuance of H-1B visas.

The Indian government had expressed concern over the order, as well. The then External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, had told the Rajya Sabha in 2018 that the Indian government had taken up the issue with US authorities at various bilateral meetings. "The danger is looming large," Swaraj had said on the tightening of the US visa regime and subsequent reduction of H1-B visas.

The 2019 report by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (ISCIS) on the 'H -1B Petitions by Gender and Country of Birth Fiscal Year' shows that at 74.5% out of the total, Indian applications dominate.

According to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy, Trump will have reduced legal immigration by 49% since he became the president, that too, without any changes in the US immigration law. Trump's rhetoric and the resultant policies focus on decreasing unemployment and providing more jobs to Americans, making way for limitations that hinge on his argument of "higher skill" and merit. However, an analysis by the NFAP highlights how the denial rate on new H-1B petitions for high-skilled foreign nationals has increased from 6% in the financial year 2015-2016 to 30% in FY 2020.

As the Pandemic Looms Large, Trump Moves Forward

Proclamation after proclamation.

Citing the risk of Covid-19, the Trump administration on March 11 issued a proclamation which suspended the entry or attempted entry of all aliens - whether as immigrants or nonimmigrants - for 14 days from the 'Schengen Area' which includes most European countries. A similar proclamation three days later extended similar restrictions over England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. Then, on April 22, the Trump administration blocked the entry of legal immigrants to the country in about all categories.

The final straw was when on June 22, the US President moved to suspend the entry of foreign nationals on H-1B, L-1 and other temporary visas until December 31, 2020. The executive order attracted flak from immigrants, and Trump later relaxed some rules for H-1B visa holders by allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had before the proclamation of the visa ban.

