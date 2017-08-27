    Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Want Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri To Design Film Sets?

    Will Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan get into set designing?

    Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous wife Gauri Khan has recently opened her store Gauri Khan Designs for which we saw many celebs visiting it. The B-townies who visited her new store are super impressed seeing the beautiful space that she has created. Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan Kunder, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep, Nandita Mahtani, Bhavna Pandey, Karisma Kapoor, Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita, veteran actress Sridevi, Manish Malhotra, visited Gauri’s store. In fact Gauri even shared pictures of them.

    After visiting Gauri Khan Designs, there were many who went gaga about her store on social media platform. Karan Johar tweeted, “So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectaculars space she has created!! Brilliant aesthetic and sheer Beauty! #GauriKhanDesigns”. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “Amazing store @gaurikhan. Congratulations and all the best #gaurikhandesigns”. Take a look at the celebs who dropped by the star wife’s classy studio:










    But the picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the caption written by Gauri Khan caught everyone’s attention.  Shah Rukh Khan’s wife mentioned in her tweet that the ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so impressed by her work that he has suggested her to design film sets and turn art director. Gauri wrote, “Thank you for visiting the GKD store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking”. Take a look at the posts below:



    Do you think Shah Rukh Khan’s ladylove Gauri Khan will try her hands in designing film sets in the future? And will the first set design be for Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Share your thoughts with us in the comment box below.