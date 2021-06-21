Fact Check: No Scientific Evidence to Prove Covid-19 Vaccine Causes Infertility in Men and Women

Dispelling rumours of COVID-19 vaccine affecting people’s fertility, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said there is no scientific evidence to prove such claims. Terming the rumours false and baseless, the ministry has clarified, “All vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorised for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.”

“Rumours or social media posts suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines could cause infertility are not true and totally baseless. Such rumours were floated in the past against other vaccines also e.g. polio and measles. None of the available vaccines affects fertility,” the ministry has said in a list of FAQs on vaccination.

Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination, the government has clarified that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.

