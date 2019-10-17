Does Congress want to internationalise Kashmir issue, asks Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took jibe at Congress on the matter of revocation of Article 370. While addressing a public rally in Haryana's Bhiwani, Rajnath Singh questioned Congress over the meeting of its UK representatives along with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. He said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India. I want to ask the Congress party, do they want to internationalise the Kashmir issue?" Haryana Assembly Polls will be held on October 21.

"