Documentary on Kailash Satyarthi wins at Sundance fest

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) An American documentary on Indian Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi won a top honour at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival here.

"Kailash", directed by Derek Doneen, won the US Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the gala on Saturday, read the fest's official website.

The documentary traces how as a young man, Satyarthi had promised himself that he would end child slavery in his lifetime. In the decades since, he has rescued more than eighty thousand children and built a global movement.

"This intimate and suspenseful film follows one man's journey to do what many believed was impossible," reads the description of the movie on Satyarthi, who heads the Bachpan Bachao Aandolan (Save The Childhood Movement) in India.

The Sundance Film Festival Awards were announced after a 10-day run for the gala, where 123 feature films were screened.

Apart from "Kailash", the Grand Jury Prizes were awarded to "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" (US Dramatic), "Of Fathers and Sons" (World Cinema Documentary) and "Butterflies" (World Cinema Dramatic).

