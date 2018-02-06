Doctors protest: Security personnel halt doctors at INA metro station

Resident doctors from Delhi-AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, PGI-Chandigarh and Aligarh Muslim University along with several other organisations staged a protest march against the National Medical Commission Bill on Tuesday. Over 10,000 doctors staged a protest against various provisions of the Bill that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Select Committee, following protests by doctors from across the country. The doctors, who started their march from AIIMS were on their way to parliament when security personnel stopped them at INA.