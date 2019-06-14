Doctors' protest against violence at workplace gathers national momentum

The protests by doctors against hostile workplace have now snowballed into a nation-wide movement as the medical community's outcry is being witnessed in many parts of the country. Numerous medical associations like Indian Medical Association and Joint Doctors Platform urged the government to ensure a violence-free environment at hospitals. Members of Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who wore bandages and helmets during their shifts at the central hospital as a mark of protest, met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who assured the protesting doctors that the government is committed towards their safety. The health minister also urged the doctors to ensure that essential health services don't disrupt. The ongoing protests are the outcome of an attack on junior doctor at NRS hospital in Kolkata, where one junior doctor suffered serious head injuries after a mob assaulted the medical community inside the hospital.