Doctors hold heritage walk in Shimla spreading awareness on TB

The medical scholars, doctors and students from different parts of India and abroad walked on the streets of Shimla spreading awareness on TB (Tuberculosis). Over 300 doctors from different parts of India and abroad took part to free Himachal Pradesh from different kind of disease and to spread the awareness of health among them. This was organised by the Madad global an association of doctors. All the doctors and delegates walked around 5 kilometers started from the Ridge ground and walked through the heritage building areas on the streets of Shimla.