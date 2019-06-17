Doctors continue nationwide strike over violence against doctors in West Bengal

In the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike of doctors on Monday. Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital held protest outside Out Patient Department (OPD) in Gujarat's Vadodara. Meanwhile, doctors of Jaipuria Hospital are also on strike in Rajasthan's Jaipur. However, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow. The emergency services including Casualty, ICU and Labour rooms shall be continued.