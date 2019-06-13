Doctors at AIIMS Delhi stage unique protest over assault on junior doctor in WB

Coming out in support of growing violent incidents against junior doctors at multiple hospitals in West Bengal, members of Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) sported helmets and bandages during their shifts at the central hospital in Delhi, as a mark of protest. One of the placards read, "We are not terrorists. We are doctors, we save you." The protesting doctors are demanding violence-free environment for themselves. Following an incident of mobs chasing and attacking junior doctors at medical colleges in West Bengal, a number of doctors have taken part in strikes to condemn such incidents and demand safe work place for them. One of the junior doctors suffered head injuries due to the attack.