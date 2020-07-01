On Doctor’s Day, Medic in Ujjain Hospital Accuses Police Constable of Abuse and Assault; Watch Scuffle Video

Ujjain, July 1: On the day when nation honoured the valour of doctors - who are at frontline amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a video came to the fore which showed a scuffle between medics and police personnel in Ujjain. The matter reached the local police after a doctor raised complaint over the the assault and abuse. Doctor's Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Doctors, Salutes Their Contribution in Fight Against COVID-19.



The incident took place at the Ujjain District Hospital, where a doctor and a police official could be seen in a brawl. The Ujjain police has taken cognisance of the case and launched a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Dr Amit Patidar, who was allegedly roughed up by the cop, appeared before the press and demanded action against the accused police personnel. "A police constable verbally abused and beat me up when I asked him to visit the OPD. It is unfortunate this happened on Doctor's Day today," he said.

See CCTV Footage of Scuffle





Update by ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Amit Patidar of Ujjain District Hospital says, "A police constable verbally abused & beat me up when I asked him to visit the OPD. It is unfortunate this happened on Doctor's Day today." Police say, "probe underway, appropriate action to be taken."





A police official privy to the investigation so far said due action would be taken against those found responsible. "Probe underway, appropriate action to be taken," he was reported as saying.