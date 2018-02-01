Do You Believe In Marriage?

With marriage season getting over, we asked a few married and unmarried people what they think.

It’s been a month and we still can’t stop talking about Virushka. Nor can we deny the presence of love in the air with the number of weddings. October to December are now not just winter season, they’re wedding season. I know my Instagram is flooded with wedding hashtags, and regular conversations in the gym are about whose wedding binge session we are trying to recover from.

The images that broke the internet. Image source: tinystep.in

Is marriage a happily ever after forever and ever, or a contractual custom made in hell? The concept has been dissected and discussed, and while I’m now attending weddings by the dozen, I can’t help wondering why it’s called an institution? My mind flits from the glow on a couple’s face at the mandap, to the terrifying notion of divorce and adultery. Has marriage become more about a ‘wedding’ than anything else? My Facebook newsfeed feels like a travel itinerary, with one destination wedding looking more beautiful than the other. Photo shoots are the new movie trailers and theme weddings are my replacement for Pinterest fodder. Armed with questions, I turned to the people around me for answers.

Shashank Baliga, 22, Writer for East India Comedy

I’m not a big fan of the ‘institution of marriage’. I think it’s a very outdated, archaic system born out of the unnecessary need to straightjacket and bind people together for a lifetime. In some cases, even seven lifetimes - brought to you by the holy scriptures and ideals which were also instrumental in shoving the abhorrent practices of sati, child marriage and dowry down our throats for centuries on end. If two consenting adults wish to live together, it’s entirely their prerogative. For the life of me I don’t see the need for any kind of legal or societal validation. To further reiterate my stance, it’s not that adultery is an alien concept. If someone wishfully chooses to exit the union between man and woman, they should be allowed to do so, no questions asked. Why impose unwarranted legal and procedural obligations on a person in a last ditch bid to get them to surrender to something that they no longer want to be part of? I also think it’s funny how the cuss word, “bastard” was coined with the sole purpose to subtly threaten us into following propaganda and misguided notions. Maybe in some nooks, crannies and crevices of history, there was some need to enforce this institution upon people. But for my money, this failing system holds absolutely no water, at least in this day and age.



