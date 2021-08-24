DNB PDCET 2021: Registration window to reopen from 31 August to 5 Sept; check details here

The registration window for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021 will be reopened by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The registration window will reopen on 31 August and will continue till 5 September.

Once the process begins, candidates can register themselves by the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/. The test will be held on 19 September.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register for DNB PDCET 2021:

¢ Visit the official website of the National Board of Education - https://nbe.edu.in/

¢ Click on the link for DNB PDCET 2021 that will appear on the homepage

¢ A new window will open. Click on the link for the new registration option

¢ Fill in the required registration details and log in to your account

¢ Proceed with the application form and pay the fee

¢ Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

Here is the direct link to apply for the exam: https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1815/70335//Index.html

To apply, a candidate must have qualified for the final examinations "leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956". The candidates can apply for the DNB PDCET 2021 for the same broad specialty.

Students who have passed their exams on or before 28 February this year are eligible to apply. The cut-off examination date has been extended to 31 July.

The DNB PDCET 2021 will be held online for a duration of two hours. It will have 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) related to the diploma specialty. Incorrect responses will lead to negative marking.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

