DNB PDCET 2021 exam postponed due to COVID-19 surge; check notification at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) postponed the Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2021 due to the recent lockdown, night curfew, and containment orders imposed in various states as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

The board has taken the decision to avoid any inconvenience to candidates in attending the examination and to ensure their safety. No new dates have been announced yet but the board has advised aspirants to regularly check the official website nbe.edu.in for all the updates.

The computer-based examination was scheduled for 9 May across various centres in the country.

The exam will be held for admission to various Post Diploma Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses across the country. The test is taken by students who have completed the MBBS degree. The application fee for this exam is Rs 5,900.

Eligibility criteria:

1) Candidates who have passed the final examination of Post Graduate Diploma from a University recognised by any educational board

2) The result of the final examination of the Post Graduate Diploma should have been declared on or before 28 February 2021

3) Candidates who are pursuing an MD/MS/DNB course are not eligible to appear for this exam till the time they complete their course and have been awarded a degree or diploma

4) Candidates must have registered with the National Medical Council or the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. The proof of registration should be made available on the day of examination and at the time of counselling/admission.

Also See: Bianca Andreescu out of Madrid Open after positive Covid-19 test on arrival

As COVID deaths cross 3 million globally, a look at the pandemic's most defining images

In Spain, an elderly couple separated after the pandemic overcome grief through a glass pane

Read more on India by Firstpost.