DLF's K P Singh retires with one regret -- Gurgaon not the dream city he had wanted

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Gurgaon may be the flashiest suburb in India with its shiny towers, wide roads, hip malls and penthouse apartments of top CEOs. But as he hangs up his boots after nearly six decades in business, Kushal Pal Singh, the man synonymous with the pre-eminence of Gurgaon, says he has just one regret -- Gurgaon is still not the futuristic city he had set out to create.

The 90-year-old Singh, who left an army job in 1961 to join DLF -- a company started by his father-in-law in 1946 -- retired as the company's chairman on Thursday. Having transformed Delhi Land & Finance Limited (DLF) into India's biggest listed property firm, he handed over the reins to his son Rajiv.

At the company's board meeting on Thursday, Rajiv was appointed as chairman and Singh was made chairman emeritus.

Sometime in 1979, he began an ambitious plan to develop property in the small village of Gurgaon abutting New Delhi. He wanted to transform the area into a Singapore-like satellite city of New Delhi and attract international companies to establish operations there. He acquired 3,500 acres around Gurgaon, now renamed as Gurugram, to build DLF City, his showpiece township.

'The whole idea was, when you plan, plan not for one decade but for centuries. Big roads, big drainage, everything connected with the main highway,' he said.

'That was the mission which was supposed to be. Unfortunately, we could not do that,” Singh told PTI in a Zoom interview.

A 16-lane highway connected by broad internal roads, and world-class sewer and drainage systems were part of Singh's plans for the national capital's suburb, which today houses IT services providers to telecom companies, consumer conglomerates and international finance houses.

But the plan remains 'half-baked' as supporting infrastructure facility is in a 'mess', he said.

'My regret is only one frankly... My regret in life is I could not develop Gurgaon the way I wanted to. If you ask me really what we have done, Gurgaon development is in a way half-baked,' Singh said.

He recalled his chance meeting with the late Rajiv Gandhi who was then Prime Minister in the 1980s. At the time Gurgaon was being planned as an integrated city, with world-class infrastructure. Gandhi asked Singh why India cannot be as good as the best in the world like Malaysia and South Korea. So Singh went to these two countries to learn from their methods. He came back and started the project in earnest.

But 'halfway, Mr. Bansi Lal came as chief minister of Haryana, and Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. The whole picture changed,' he said, referring to the changed political climate that resulted in tepid government support for DLF's Gurgaon dream.

Also, government norms changed, Singh said, adding that hundreds of crores of rupees were being paid by builders as External Development Charge (EDC) for infrastructure development but these funds remained unutilised with the Haryana government.

'Buildings have come up without supporting infrastructure. That is my (regret). I wish we were allowed to do what we wanted to do. That could have been a perfect place,' said Singh who took over as chairman of DLF on October 1, 1995. 'Our plan was different.' The DLF patriarch said the company had acquired land for the development of Gurgaon, but the government had to provide land in certain pockets for infrastructure. 'The road which today is only six lanes, it was supposed to be 16 lanes,' he said and cited examples of Chandigarh city and Lutyens Delhi that still have wider roads.

In the 1990s General Electric became one of the first major international corporations to lease space in the sprawling DLF City. As India emerged as a top outsourcing destination, other well-known companies became DLF tenants, including American Express, British Airways, IBM, and Nestle.

While planning for a new city, he suggested that the government should extend support to private players and give them free hand in planning.

A science graduate from Meerut College, Singh studied engineering in the United Kingdom and then served as an officer in an elite cavalry regiment in the Indian Army. He left the military to join his father-in-law, entrepreneur Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh's firm, DLF.

Under his leadership, DLF expanded beyond Gurgaon, building apartments, shopping malls, and hotels. In 2007 he oversaw DLF's much-anticipated initial public offering, which raised Rs 9,188 crore through the sale of 17.5 crore shares. Singh, with members of his immediate family, maintains a controlling interest in DLF.

Story continues