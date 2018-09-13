DLF Shopping Malls come out with 'Fashion Month'

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) DLF Shopping Malls on Thursday announced the first edition of 'Fashion Month', a curated platform for brands to showcase their autumn-winter collections.

The fashion fest will begin on September 15. It will go on till October 21 at DLF Mall of India, Promenade and CyberHub, read a statement.

"We are delighted to announce the 'Fashion Month'. This will be one of the most coveted fashion events in Delhi-NCR with participation from leading brands showcasing their collection through runaway and exhibition," said Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President and Business Head at DLF Shopping Malls.

"We will bring alive the new trends in style through an aesthetic portrayal for our new age Indian consumers who have a global outlook and admire fashion in their everyday life," she added.

The shows will be held at DLF Mall of India, Noida on September 15 and 16, followed by DLF Promenade on September 22-23 and DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram on October 11-12. The last shows of the 'Fashion Month' will be held at DLF Mall of India on October 21 and 22.

