DLDS Achieves Another Milestone: Tracks 25 Million Containers

NOIDA, India, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) Logistic Data Services (DLDS) has added another feather to its cap by tracking 25 million containers successfully. Incorporated in December 2015, DLDS has transformed the Indian logistics environment by bringing increased accountability and visibility to the system.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Surajit Sarkar, COO-DLDS, said, 'We are pleased about reaching this milestone. DLDS leverages the best of technology and data management practices to ensure that location data is collated and tracked efficiently in real-time. This allows our customers to plan their deliverables well ahead in time.' Logistics Data Bank (LDB), the single window tracking system by DLDS uses RFID and big data technology to track containers across PAN India, starting from the ports and covering their movement via rail or road until reaching the Inland Container Depots (ICD) and Container Freight Stations (CFS). Users can track their shipment through a dedicated website or mobile application.

'Initially, Indian Logistics was mired in several complexities and inefficiencies. Delivery of goods used to take weeks with incessant delays with absolutely no real-time tracking mechanism. DLDS streamlined the supply chain and brought that much-needed transparency. We started as a project to streamline vessel operations across the JNPT port, but today we work across 25 Indian ports while handling 96% of country's total container volume,' added Sarkar.

India has been under the lockdown since 23rd March 2020. While facing the challenges during these testing times, the LDB team has continued its operation of tracking & tracing the EXIM container movement. It is consistently providing the required information to all the stakeholders with the help of the logistics warriors involved in the procedure of installing the required equipment at the ports.

About DMICDC Logistics Data Services: DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation.

DLDS was formed with the objective of effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes, and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the Ease of Doing Business in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across PAN India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window.

