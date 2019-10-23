DK Shivakumar released from Tihar jail, thanks Sonia Gandhi

Hours after Delhi High Court granted bail to senior Congress senior leader DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka leader walked out of Tihar jail here on October 23. After walking out from the jail, he said, "I thank all those who have helped me and stood with me in the hour of crisis. I thank all the leaders of fairest political party including my party president Sonia Gandhi, she came all the way to visit me give me strength and solidarity." The Delhi high Court on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar in the alleged money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Court has ordered that the senior Congress leader cannot leave India without the court's permission. He was arrested by the ED on September 3.