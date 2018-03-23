DK And The Indian Obsession With 'Lagaan Moments'

The average Indian cricket fan’s memory is short-lived.

Dinesh Karthik’s last-ball six in the Nidahas Trophy final was more than an exciting photo-finish. It was redemption for a man whose career witnessed a Dhoni-sized gaping hole for more than a decade. Having debuted in 2004, Dinesh Karthik (like Parthiv Patel, Wriddhiman Saha and Ajay Ratra) had to step back and watch Dhoni take Indian cricket to dizzying heights.

Being a wicketkeeper is usually a safe bet. Dropping a catch or letting a bye go, is not remembered for long. Unlike batsmen and bowlers, there isn’t as much competition for the position of a wicketkeeper in a team. However, that isn’t the case for Indian keepers in the last decade.

Rahul Dravid was the captain and wicketkeeper for a few years. And then, when Dhoni climbed his way to the top, an aspiring cricketer might as well have tried for a position in the Indian carrom team!

Related: I Hope Cricket Gives Us Another Rahul Dravid

In spite of performing consistently in IPL, domestic cricket and even in the international matches when given the opportunity, Dinesh Karthik had to compete with arguably the best wicketkeeper in the world for a place in the side.

Even when Dhoni was at his peak, DK had made his way into the team purely as a batsman, using his wicketkeeping skills to good use as a fielder – both close to the stump and at the boundary. In the age of wham-bam-glitz-glam IPL, Dinesh Karthik appears to belong in an Amol Palekar film – silent, polite and unassuming.

But more than anything else, DK finally got his own ‘Lagaan moment’.

The average Indian fan’s memory is short-lived. They will hail you as a god one day, and pelt stones at your house the next. To make an impact, you need a 'Lagaan moment’ to etch yourself in people’s memory. And there’s no better way to do it than by hitting a six off the last ball. Ever since Javed Miandad hit Chetan Sharma for a six in the final ball, India has a grieving wound of the last ball six.

Javed Miandad after playing what is known as the 'most famous shot in cricket’ – a last ball sixer off Chetan Sharma in Sharjah. Picture Courtesy: ESPN Cricinfo

Get yourself a 'Lagaan moment’, and the fans will be willing to forgive your failures for months at stretch. You could slog for decades, but if you do not have a Lagaan moment that immortalises you, you’re bound to fade into oblivion in the minds of fans and selectors. The story of Indian cricket features a number of stalwart characters, and they’re remembered not for grinding their way to the top, but for those moments of bravado.

Sachin Tendulkar spent 26 years of his life playing the sport but is remembered for the Sharjah Desert storm – that tournament that gave Shane Warne nightmares and Indians wet dreams. Saurav Ganguly built an Indian side that was grappling with shame and dishonour but is remembered for taking off his shirt on the Lords’ balcony.

Story Continues