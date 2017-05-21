Rome, May 21 (AFP) Novak Djokovic confirmed American great Andre Agassi as his new coach Sunday, but said they did not yet have a “long-term commitment”. “I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he’s gonna be there. We’ll see what future brings. […]

View photos Djokovic names Agassi as coach at French Open More

Rome, May 21 (AFP) Novak Djokovic confirmed American great Andre Agassi as his new coach Sunday, but said they did not yet have a “long-term commitment”.

“I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he’s gonna be there.

We’ll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,” said Djokovic, beaten 6- 4, 6-3 in the Rome Masters final on Sunday by 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

“We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit.” (AFP) AT

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.