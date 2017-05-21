Djokovic names Agassi as coach at French Open

Jerusalem, May 21 (PTI) State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said today it has closed another major deal worth USD 630 million with India to supply advanced long range air and missile defence systems for four ships of the Indian Navy. The deal, a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ campaign, will be jointly executed with […]

Rome, May 21 (AFP) Novak Djokovic confirmed American great Andre Agassi as his new coach Sunday, but said they did not yet have a “long-term commitment”.

“I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he’s gonna be there.

We’ll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,” said Djokovic, beaten 6- 4, 6-3 in the Rome Masters final on Sunday by 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

“We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit.” (AFP) AT

