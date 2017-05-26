Djokovic, Garbine to defend French Open titles against Granollers, Schiavone

Paris, May 26 (IANS) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Spanish Garbine Muguruza are set to begin the defence of their titles in the French Open against Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Italy's Francesca Schiavone, respectively, according to the draw held on Friday.

If Djokovic reaches the last 16, the World No.2, may face Frenchman Lucas Pouille and in the quarterfinals Austrian Dominic Thiem, reports Efe.

British Andy Murray will make his debut against Russian Andrey Kuzentsov and could play Czech Tomas Berdych in the last 16 and Japanese Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.

Swiss Stan Wawrinka and winner in 2015, is set to play one of the preliminary winners, and could encounter Croatian Marin Cilic if he reaches the quarterfinals.

Spanish Rafael Nadal, World No.4, is set to start against Frenchman Benoit Paire and may play American Jack Sock in the list 16 and Canadian Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, Muguruza, World No.5, will play against the veteran Schiavone, 13 years older than the Spaniard, and could face French Kristina Mladenovic in the last 16 and Slovak Dominika Cibulkova in the quarterfinals.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, World No.1, is set to make her entrance against Russian Ekaterina Makarova, 40th in the world, and could play in the quarterfinals against Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Czech Karolina Pliskova will start against China's Saisai Zheng and may compete against Briton Johanna Konta in the quarterfinals.

Romanian Simona Halep is set to make her first appearance at the tournament against Slovak Jana Cepelova and in the quarterfinals she could meet Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, World No.6.

