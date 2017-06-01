Djokovic enters 3rd round of French Open

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Defending champion Novak Djokovic has defeated Joao Sousa of Portugal in straight sets to enter the third round of the French Open tennis tournament.

The second seeded Serbian star defeated Sousa 6-1, 6- 4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 7 minutes here on Wednesday evening.

"Generally I feel better than the first round, so that's exactly what I wanted," the world No. 2 said after the game.

On Friday, Djokovic will play against Argentine Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last 16.

Schwartzman, world No. 41, also defeated on Wednesday Italian Stefano Napolitano 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The Serbian has already beaten the Argentine in the only match between them, in the US Open in 2014.

