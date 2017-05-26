Djokovic drawn to face Nadal in French Open semis

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 26 (ANI): World No. 2 Novak Djokovic and fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal have been drawn to face each other in a blockbuster French Open semi-final.

The Spaniard is looking for his 10th title at the Roland Garros while Djokovic, who would be working with new coach Andre Agassi at the tournament, is looking to defend the only major he still holds.

World No. 1 Andy Murray has been seeded to face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the last four.

Murray starts against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov, Djokovic tackles Spanish clay courter Marcel Granollers while Nadal meets combustible Frenchman Benoit Paire, reports Sport24.

If the seedings work out, the World No. 1 would face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the last eight.

The other last eight-clashes would see Wawrinka meet Marin Cilic, Nadal meeting Milos Raonic of Canada while Djokovic could take on Dominic Thiem.

"It was one of my last dreams in terms of tournaments that I wanted to win here," said Djokovic at the draw on Friday.

"It was missing from my list so I ticked it off and got the full set of Grand Slams."

"Looking at the trophy again brings back lots of memories. It was one of my most special feelings," he added.

In the women's draw, top seed Angelique Kerber starts her French Open campaign against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

The German is due to face defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Spain's Muguruza has a tough opener against former champion Francesca Schiavone.

Karolina Plisova, second seed, has been drawn to face Simona Halep in the semi-finals but will start against her campaign Zheng Saisai of China.

If the seedings works out, the World No. 1 will face former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last eight with Muguruza locking horns with Dominika Cibulkova.

Elina Svitolina would face Halep, who she defeated in the Rome final, while Britain's Johanna Konta would be Pliskova's last-eight rival.

The French Open begins May 28. (ANI)