Djokovic becomes dad again as wife gives birth to baby girl

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 3 (ANI): World No. 4 Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have become proud parents of a baby girl.

Sport24 quoted local media reports as saying that Jelena gave birth on Saturday evening and their second child will be named Tara.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion is also father to a three-year-old boy, Stefan.

Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying "Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak!!!They had healthy baby girl called Tara ..."

In July, the 30-year-old announced that he would miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

The Serbian will return to action at the start of 2018, having retired from Wimbledon during his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych. (ANI)