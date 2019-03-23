DJ Snake calls SRK 'legend' in his latest post

The craze for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows no boundaries. The latest star to join the fan list is none other than French Disc Jockey (DJ) and record producer from Paris, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, popularly known as DJ Snake. The international sensation, who landed in Mumbai, a day before Holi for an event, shared a photo with SRK, calling him a "Legend." Sharing the frame, the duo can be seen posing for the camera, as they joined hands doing Namastey together. The international music producer has been documenting his visit to India on his Instagram stories.