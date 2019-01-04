DJ Marshmello to perform in Hyderabad, Gurugram

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) American DJ-producer Marshmello will take the stage at the Vh1 Supersonic Arcade in Hyderabad and Gurugram next month before he performs at the Vh1 Supersonic music festival next month.

Marshmello will enthrall fans at Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad on February 15 and at Leisure Valley, Gurugram on the following day, before heading to Pune for Vh1 Supersonic on February 17.

Known not just for his music, but also for his lasers, LEDs and theatrics, Marshmello will play his chartbusters "Blocks", "Wolves", "Friends", "Find Me" and "Silence", to name a few.

Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solutions and Consumer Products, said, "Vh1 Supersonic Arcade is a specially curated getaway for India to live through the experience of global music festivals.

"Last year, Marshmello created a stir at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade and we are bringing him back for yet another stupendous multi-city tour in Hyderabad and Gurugram. We hope to create a magical evening that will be worth reminiscing forever."

--IANS

rb/sed