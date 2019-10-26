This Diwali special for people of JandK after complete integration with India: Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that this Diwali is special for people of JandK as it is first Diwali after complete integration of the state with India. He said, "We're no more a victim of dual citizenship. We all are citizens of India. We'll celebrate Diwali with this pride." "On 26 Oct, 1947, JandK acceded to dominion of India, anniversary of which is observed every year but this year is different," he added.