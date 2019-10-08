This Diwali, let's celebrate accomplishments of Indian daughters: PM Modi

While addressing a Dussehra function at Ram Leela ground in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the citizens to celebrate accomplishments of Indian daughters this Diwali. "Ours is the land where 'Maa' is worshipped. It's our responsibility to respect every daughter in India. During Mann Ki Baat also I mentioned that our daughters are 'Laxmi' for us. This coming Diwali let us celebrate their accomplishments," PM Modi said.