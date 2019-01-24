Divya Khosla Kumar to turn showstopper at LFW

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar will turn showstopper for Chennai-based designer Parvathi Dasari at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019.

Dasari, a handloom revivalist, will make her debut at LFW with the launch of her new line 'The Tropical Paradise' on February 1. The collection is an initiative to create awareness around saving nature.

"I am very excited to be back on ramp and walk for Parvathi Dasari from Chennai who has worked extensively with the weavers of India. The beauty of her designs is how she has used age-old weaves and created modern designs in traditional Indian silhouettes. I am looking forward to showcase her couture handloom line at LFW," Divya said in a statement.

Driven by her passion for heirloom textiles, Dasari's new couture collection is inspired by the tropical jungle with serene yet striking representation of animals, including the elephant, duck, parrots and the lush green in pure zari.

"Nature has been the best inspiration for designers across industries. My new collection will be showcasing vintage yet contemporary designs in the six-yard wonders, lehengas and anarkalis bearing the hallmark of exquisite craftsmanship, heritage and intricacy.

"Through my collection, I am trying to bring back the old traditional weaves and handlooms. Inspired by jungle and animals, my new collection is a small initiative by me to encourage people to save nature and conserve environment," said Dasari.

