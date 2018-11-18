Divine, Raftaar proud of 'blowing up' hip-hop scene in India

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Rappers Divine and Raftaar are very kicked about the emergence of new sounds from different parts of India in the rap and hip-hop music scenario.

The two popular artistes, apart from Hindi rock band The Local Train, electro funk duo Madboy/Mink and all-female, folk/jazz/blues band Ladies Compartment, performed at Red Bull Music's fifth consecutive edition of Off The Roof at Hindu Gymkhana here on Saturday.

Divine, whose life story has inspired actor Ranveer Singh's character in "Gully Boy", was excited to perform with some of the upcoming talent in the country and his "brother" Raftaar.

"I feel extremely excited and proud when I look at the aspiring rappers. To see where we started and how the hip-hop scene is really blowing up is something that I'm really enjoying," Divine told IANS via email.

Raftaar said Off The Roof was fun as it had "different sounds, same stage, and different energies combined into one big grand act".

In the coming year, Raftaar hopes to make more music, sign and support more artistes, get into more business endeavours, and keep his family happy.

"The new rappers are bringing in the new sound. Hip-hop has become more regional now. Everyone is trying to put out their stories in their own ways. Being street is not uncool anymore. I just hope that they understand and utilise their fame and power to inspire people as well. I welcome everyone with open arms. We have few artistes considering the 1.4 billion population," he added.

For Divine, 2019 will bring in new work too.

"I'm currently releasing my first body of work over the next month and the year will accompany a lot more music and some interesting Independent and Bollywood projects. Red Bull Media House has also been shooting a documentary with me and that should also come out in 2019.

