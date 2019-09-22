Diversity is foundation of our vibrant democracy: PM Modi hails Indian languages at 'Howdy Modi' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 22 said the various Indian languages are an important identity of its liberal and democratically society, and that diversity is the foundation of India's vibrant democracy. "Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society. For centuries our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. Diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy," PM Modi said at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston where US President Donald Trump also joined him at the NRG stadium.