Dancer- Choreographer Paulson Thomas considers Remo D'Souza as his guru and hence he released a song video dedicated for him. Paulson began his dancing journey with reality show 'Dance India Dance' where Remo was also part of he show as the judge. Currently, Remo is Producing another dance-drama 'Nawabzaade' featuring Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in lead roles.