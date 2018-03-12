Divas Kareena & Karsima with Hillary Clinton

Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made their stylish entry at 17th edition of the India Today Conclave on March 10. At the event, the sisters were seen with Hillary Clinton, the former First Lady of the United States. While Karishma looked stunning in a black dress with long netted sleeves, Kareena played it sophisticated and classy in an all-white suit. At the conclave, the sisters spoke about everything, right from film, family to nepotis & feminism. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.