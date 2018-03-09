Diu becomes first UT to run 100% on solar energy

Diu has emerged as the first Union Territory to harness solar power at such an extent, that it now runs 100% on solar energy. Diu is one of the favorite tourist islands in West India which is limited to a geographical area of just 42 sq km. Despite lack of land, Diu has managed to install enough solar plants for the needs of the island. Earlier, Diu was dependant on power grid owned by the Gujarat government. The solar power will serve the approximate population of 56,000 in the Union Territory.